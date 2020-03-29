Arsenal defender admits there are ‘many question marks’ about his future

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Shkodran Mustafi has admitted that he still does not know whether his long-term future is at Arsenal.

The German defender has been more of a regular fixture in the first team at The Emirates since Mikel Arteta was brought in as Unai Emery’s replacement back at the end of last year.

Mustafi has been widely criticised for his failure to find consistent form for the Gunners in recent seasons, but he enjoyed a much more regular run in the first team through January and February.

The 27-year-old centre-half has scored one goal and made one assist in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

Mustafi’s current Arsenal contract is due to expire in the summer of next year, and he admits that he is unsure whether his long-term future will be at the north London club or not.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports in Germany, Mustafi said: “I’ve played more regularly under Mikel Arteta, also in the Premier League.

“That has really helped me. I feel very good. I understand his style of football, how he likes to play, that really fits me.

“He is managing that very well. I feel that in this short amount of time I already learned some new things that help my game.

“I can imagine continuing to play for him. But we still don’t know about the future. There are still many question marks.”

“The way he is at his age, that has really surprised me, I don’t know if after four years, I could be that serious and have a charisma like his to lead a team.

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against leaders Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

The north London side are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC but they can close that gap down to five points if they are able to win their game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip