Sky Sports pundit offers clear advice to Arsenal about quality striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Charlie Nicholas has urged Arsenal to do what they can to secure the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – even if it means offloading Mesut Ozil.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s top performer in recent seasons and he is widely regarded as one of the top players in the Premier League following his fine form for the north London side.

The 30-year-old has scored 17 goals and has made one assist in the Premier League this season and he is Arsenal’s top goal-scorer as things stand.

His future at The Emirates has been a source of speculation because his current contract with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of next season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to convince the Gabon international to stay at The Emirates and commit to a new contract with the Gunners.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas feels that it is crucial for the Gunners to keep hold of their key man beyond this summer and get him to commit to a new deal.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “My preference would be for Aubameyang to stay.

“The problem, however is that as much as I would like to get my way, I have a feeling Arsenal will not keep him.

“If it means offloading Ozil and others to fund his new contract and the rebuilding of the team, I would have no problem with that.

“But if Ozil stays, I feel they will sell him, because they cannot afford another Aaron Ramsey saga.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a home clash against Liverpool FC on 2 May.

