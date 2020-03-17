William Saliba will walk straight into Arsenal team, claims ex-defender

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

William Saliba will walk straight into the starting line-up at Arsenal when he joins the Gunners in the summer, according to former defender Mikael Silvestre.

Saliba is currently poised to link up with his new team-mates at The Emirates at the end of the season after the Gunners agreed a deal to sign him from Saint-Etienne last summer.

The defender was immediately loaned back to the French club until the end of the current campaign and he will officially become an Arsenal player ahead of the new season.

Arsenal’s struggles at the back in recent seasons have been well-documented, with the Gunners having brought in Pablo Mari on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old Saliba is highly rated and he has made 17 appearances for Saint-Etienne in all competitions so far this season.

And former Gunners defender Silvestre feels that the youngster will slot seamlessly into the first team at Arsenal.

Speaking in an interview with Bet Pensylvania, Silvestre said: “William Saliba will start from the get-go when he joins Arsenal next season.

“He’s currently playing for a struggling Saint-Etienne side, but his performances have been good, and he’s been consistent.

“Defensively he’s strong so he’ll be looking to impress in pre-season. He’ll need to adapt in that period, but he has enough time to learn from the Arsenal staff and players.

“He’s still very young but has great experience from his time in Ligue 1.

“He’ll continue to learn from the current centre-backs, but he’ll have a big part to play from day one.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of Chelsea FC in fourth spot.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men do have a game in hand over the Blues as they seek to try and finish in the top four this season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip