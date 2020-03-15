Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans about coronavirus

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka takes to social media to send a message to fans amid the coronavirus outbreak

Social Spy
By Social Spy Sunday 15 March 2020, 05:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Granit Xhaka has taken to social media to issue a message to Arsenal fans and his followers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier League season was put on hold on Friday as officials took the decision to postpone all elite football in England until the first week of April at the earliest.

What that means for the Premier League season remains to be seen, with Arsenal currently in ninth place in the table and eight points adrift of the top four.

The move came after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 and a number of Gunners players were forced to self-isolate as a precaution.

It is currently unclear whether the football season will be able to be completed given the situation.

And Gunners midfielder took to social media to issue an update to his followers amid the crisis.

Xhaka posted a picture of himself on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Just wanted to take a minute to send my love to all of you.

“Thank you to everyone working day and night to combat the spread of the virus, treating those affected 🙏 #humanity #thankful #gx34.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 4 April when they are due to host Norwich City at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta breaks silence after positive coronavirus test
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage names another player Man United should sign this summer
Gary Lineker
‘Sensational’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC teenager Billy Gilmour reveals his biggest footballing inspiration
Frank Lampard
New Chelsea FC signing hopes to convince Ajax team-mate to move to Stamford Bridge – report
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on Paul Pogba future
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
Tennis closes down in face of COVID-19: Miami, Monte-Carlo, Barcelona among events cancelled
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves better than Arsenal
Gary Lineker
‘Sensational’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network