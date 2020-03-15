Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans about coronavirus

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Granit Xhaka has taken to social media to issue a message to Arsenal fans and his followers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier League season was put on hold on Friday as officials took the decision to postpone all elite football in England until the first week of April at the earliest.

What that means for the Premier League season remains to be seen, with Arsenal currently in ninth place in the table and eight points adrift of the top four.

The move came after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 and a number of Gunners players were forced to self-isolate as a precaution.

It is currently unclear whether the football season will be able to be completed given the situation.

And Gunners midfielder took to social media to issue an update to his followers amid the crisis.

Xhaka posted a picture of himself on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Just wanted to take a minute to send my love to all of you.

“Thank you to everyone working day and night to combat the spread of the virus, treating those affected 🙏 #humanity #thankful #gx34.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 4 April when they are due to host Norwich City at The Emirates.

