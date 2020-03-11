Pablo Mari drops major hint about his future at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Pablo Mari has revealed that he sees his long-term future at Arsenal despite only having made two appearances for the Gunners so far.

The Spanish defender is currently getting used to life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal.

Arsenal have the option to buy Mari on a permanent deal in the summer as the Gunners consider bolstering their defensive options ahead of next season.

Mari has impressed in his first two games for the Gunners, helping his side to keep clean sheets against both Portsmouth and West Ham United.

Despite the 26-year-old only now just starting to get a run in the first team, the central defender has insisted that he plans to try and stay at The Emirates for the long term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Mari replied when asked if he wants to stay beyond his loan deal: “Yes, of course.

“I am so happy here. I am going to try and do my best until the end of the season.

“I hope also the club is happy with me and then we are going to find a good end (of the season) for everybody.

“I want to play a lot of years here with Arsenal. It is another situation and I am really happy now.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Manchester City at The Emirates in what is their game in hand.

As things stand, the Gunners are currently ninth in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

