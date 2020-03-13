Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drops hint about Arsenal future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted that he would be willing to extend his stay at Arsenal by declaring himself as “really happy” at the club.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top scorer this season and the Gabon international has netted 17 goals and made one assist in 26 Premier League games so far this season.

The 30-year-old has also scored three goals in the cup competitions for the Gunners this season and he has been in top form in what has been an otherwise inconsistent campaign for the north London side.

Aubameyang’s future has been a talking point over the last few weeks, with his current contract set to expire at the end of next season.

There has not yet been an official update on contract talks between the club and the player, but the forward has now hinted that he would be open to staying at The Emirates by insisting that he is happy in north London.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Aubameyang said: “It means a lot [to play here].

“When I was younger I used to watch Arsenal because they always had great players and they won trophies as well. I think it is really a pleasure to be here, I am really happy – that’s my feeling.

“I love the fans here. On my Insta, I am happy I have them because after this miss [against Olympiacos] everyone could say ‘he killed us today’ but [instead] everybody sent me messages to say ‘keep your head up’ and stuff like that’ so I am just happy to have them and happy with them.

“When I came back home [after the Olympiacos game], I saw my kids and they talked to me and said, ‘don’t worry this can happen’. I am glad to have them, it’s true that it is cruel, but that’s football.

“I try to always be ready, whatever happens. That’s why I say, when I look at myself, that I have to be ready so I do all the stuff, I try to be fit every game and for the moment it is working well.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home.

The Gunners are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC but have a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip