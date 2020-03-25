‘Great player’: Rio Ferdinand raves about 18-year-old Arsenal star

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand is a big fan of Arsenal teenager Gabriel Martinelli

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 25 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Rio Ferdinand is backing Arsenal teenager Gabriel Martinelli to blossom into one of the best players in the world.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful first season in English football after Arsenal signed Martinelli in a £6m deal from Brazilian club Ituano in the summer transfer window.

Martinelli hasn’t taken long to impress in the Arsenal team under all three of their managers in the current campaign.

The Brazilian prospect has scored 10 times in all competitions during his breakthrough campaign in the English top flight.

His 10-goal haul includes finding the net three times in 14 outings in the Premier League.

Martinelli has already received praise from Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp for his fine performances this term.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been impressed by Martinelli’s maturity given his lack of first-team experience.

“I watched him against Bournemouth away, Jesus. The way this boy played,” Ferdinand said in an Instagram Live.

“I watched him against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He is a proper player, I think he is going to be a player in world football in years to come.

“18 years old doing what he is doing. The goal against Chelsea alone, he runs from the edge of his box, set-piece against his team takes it up the other end. Normally your legs are gone by then and you’ve got no energy, he has got the composure to slot it.

“Great player, but his awareness of how he plays, the way he moves on the pitch, the way he is intelligent to receive the ball. He comes inside at the right times, it is mad, he is a mature player for such a young kid.

“He needs to play next year, I think Arteta is going to find a way to get him in there.”

Martinelli scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium back in December.

The Brazilian teenager netted for the second time in the English top flight in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Martinelli’s third goal came in a 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in loan deals in January but the Gunners haven’t made a permanent transfer since Mikel Arteta’s appointment.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea FC issue official update about Callum Hudson-Odoi’s condition
Philippe Coutinho
Arsenal enter the race to sign Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona – report
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
‘He’s a fantastic player’: Joe Cole raves about Chelsea FC midfielder
Reece James
Reece James names Chelsea FC starlet to look out for next season
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC to beat Real Madrid to 23-year-old Serie A midfielder – report
Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe (Photo: Arsenal / Instagram)
Nicolas Pepe told to mix up his game more at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Covid-19 forces Olympics and Paralympics to postpone to 2021
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli’s latest comments will delight Arsenal fans
Jurgen Klopp
Paul Ince: Why Liverpool FC aren’t one of the great teams yet
ScoopDragon Football News Network