Michael Owen: The two Arsenal starlets who could emulate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Liverpool FC striker Michael Owen believes Arsenal have two players capable of emulating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 15 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen has claimed that Arsenal have two youngsters in their current squad capable of emulating Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been Arsenal’s standout player in the current Premier League campaign as the north London side look to rebuild under Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang has managed a respectable return of 17 goals in 26 games in the current campaign despite Arsenal’s well-documented struggles under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is facing an uncertain future at The Emirates as the prolific goal-scorer has little under 18 months left to run on his current deal.

Gabriel Martinelli, 18, has been one of the other bright sparks for Arsenal this season, producing an encouraging 10 goals in his first season in north London.

Twenty-year-old Eddie Nketiah has also shown some signs of promise when given the chance to impress in the Arsenal first-team.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Martinelli and Nketiah to emulate Aubameyang at Arsenal.

“They’ve got a nice blend as well,” Owen told Premier League productions.

“They’re bringing a few young players through, Nketiah, Martinelli scoring goals as well.

“You never know, one of those two lads up front could turn into proper players and be like him [Aubameyang], scoring 20-plus goals a season and they’re worth their weight in gold.

“If you can unearth one of those from your academy, it’s a massive bonus.”

Arsenal signed Aubameyang in a £56m deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window.

The Gunners striker has scored 61 goals in 96 games in the Premier League under Arsene Wenger, Emery, Freddie Ljungberg and Arteta.

Aubameyang is still waiting to win his first piece of silverware at Arsenal.

