Arsenal and Man United to miss out on 26-year-old Ghana midfielder – report

Arsenal and Manchester United look set to miss out on Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal and Manchester United were interested in the 26-year-old following his impressive performances this term.

The same article states that Partey is available for £42m due to a contract release clause in his current deal with Champions League quarter-finalists Atletico.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Manchester United were heading up interest in the Ghana international following his performance against Liverpool FC over two legs.

However, Sport are claiming that Partey is set to agree fresh terms with Atletico this week to increase his contract release clause to £92m in a bid to dissuade suitors from making an offer.

The story goes on to add that Arsenal and Manchester United are unlikely to pay such a high fee for the Atletico midfielder if Partey puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Partey has scored two goals in 24 games in La Liga this season as well as finding the net once and making one assist in eight games in the Champions League.

The African star has been part of Atletico’s set up since 2013.

