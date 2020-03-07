Mikel Arteta admits he’s thrilled by new Arsenal signing after 1-0 win over West Ham

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he has been thrilled by Pablo Mari’s start to life at Arsenal after he helped the Gunners keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

The Spanish defender has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old centre-half made his first start of the season in the Premier League as he helped Arsenal to claim an important win over the Hammers in front of their home fans on Saturday.

He played the full 90 minutes as Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the game for the Gunners in 78th minute, a close-range effort which was confirmed by VAR.

The win boosted Arsenal’s top four hopes and left them in ninth place in the table, five points behind Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Speaking after the game, however, Arteta chose to praise Mari for his performance and the way he has been adapting to life in England following his move to the club on a six-month loan deal.

Arteta told his post-match news conference: “He is doing well, he’s adapted really well – it is not an easy league and a central defender, in my opinion, to play in the Premier League is one of the toughest positions to play for any foreign player.

“But he is very willing, he is learning and he has a good experience and understanding with his team-mates.”

Reflecting on the result in general, Arteta added: “The most important thing is to find a way to win. That is what the big clubs do.

“A lot of things need to improve. But let us just enjoy today. We have to take it game by game.”

Arsenal – who are now unbeaten in eight top-flight games – will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host defending champions Manchester City at The Emirates.

After that, the Gunners will take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home next weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip