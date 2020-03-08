Arsenal striker Aubameyang explains why he ‘doesn’t need’ trophies

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that he doesn’t need to win major trophies to be defined as a top striker.

The Gabon international is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top strikers and he has been earning praise for his impressive form in front of goal for the Gunners this season.

Aubameyang is currently Arsenal’s top goal-scorer this season and he has proved his importance to the north London side with his performances this term.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with West Ham United, Aubameyang had scored 17 goals and made one assist in 25 Premier League games for the Gunners.

Despite his good form, Aubameyang is yet to win a trophy with Arsenal, having joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund back in January 2018.

Aubameyang has just over a year left to run on his current contract with the Gunners and Arsenal fans will be keen to see him commit to a new deal.

The 30-year-old has now claimed that he doesn’t feel under pressure to win major trophies with Arsenal.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Aubameyang said: “I’m a striker so I will defend my side – I don’t think you need trophies to be a top striker.

“Of course, it can help you but we’ve seen a lot of great players that didn’t win trophies but we respect them because of their quality.

“You don’t need to win trophies but if you win it, it’s better.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Manchester City at The Emirates.

