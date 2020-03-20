Photo: Aubameyang updates Arsenal fans amid virus self-isolation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to social media to update Arsenal fans as he continues to self-isolate at home amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Aubameyang and the rest of the Arsenal first-team squad have been instructed to stay at home for 14 days after Gunners manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The Gabon international has been training hard at his home gym as he bids to try and keep his fitness levels up during the current hiatus in the Premier League.

Aubameyang took to social media to share a snap of him in the gym as he works on his fitness levels as the clock ticks down on his period of isolation.

And he also made a reference to the ‘Stay at home challenge’, as a number of other footballers upload videos of themselves doing keepy-uppies with a toilet roll at home.

Aubameyang posted the picture below on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “The Time Room ….tic ….tac. PS : stop nominating me everywhere.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against leaders Liverpool FC.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruption to the footballing schedule before then as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the world of sport and beyond.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip