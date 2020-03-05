‘He’s a great player’: David Luiz praises new Arsenal signing

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

David Luiz has singled out Pablo Mari for special praise after he made his debut for Arsenal in the 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Mari has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window.

The Spaniard played the full 90 minutes of the cup clash on Monday night and looked assured in the middle of the Gunners’ defence as he helped Mikel Arteta’s men to keep a clean sheet.

Mari was deployed alongside Brazilian defender David Luiz for the game, and the centre-half has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from the new Arsenal signing since his arrival at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, David Luiz said: “I’m so happy for Pablo, he’s a great guy, a great player and he had an amazing game.

“So we are here to help each other and we are here, 25 players, ready to play, ready to play for Arsenal and ready to give the best job.

“When it’s like that it’s a pleasure to play football as I will say to the guys, especially to these young lads who are starting football.

“They are starting with a great opportunity at a big club and they are doing great, so it’s a pleasure to play with them.

“I think it’s really important to continue what we’re doing every single day. We are improving a lot but you have to be humble and we understand we are not there yet.

“You have to be ready to react and you have to be ready to understand the importance.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host West Ham United in the Premier League at The Emirates.

The Gunners will then take on Manchester City, Brighton and Norwich City as they bid to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

