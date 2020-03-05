‘He’s a great player’: David Luiz praises new Arsenal signing

David Luiz singles out Pablo Mari for special praise after making his debut for Arsenal against Portsmouth

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 5 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

David Luiz has singled out Pablo Mari for special praise after he made his debut for Arsenal in the 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Mari has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window.

The Spaniard played the full 90 minutes of the cup clash on Monday night and looked assured in the middle of the Gunners’ defence as he helped Mikel Arteta’s men to keep a clean sheet.

Mari was deployed alongside Brazilian defender David Luiz for the game, and the centre-half has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from the new Arsenal signing since his arrival at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, David Luiz said: “I’m so happy for Pablo, he’s a great guy, a great player and he had an amazing game.

“So we are here to help each other and we are here, 25 players, ready to play, ready to play for Arsenal and ready to give the best job.

“When it’s like that it’s a pleasure to play football as I will say to the guys, especially to these young lads who are starting football.

“They are starting with a great opportunity at a big club and they are doing great, so it’s a pleasure to play with them.

“I think it’s really important to continue what we’re doing every single day. We are improving a lot but you have to be humble and we understand we are not there yet.

“You have to be ready to react and you have to be ready to understand the importance.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host West Ham United in the Premier League at The Emirates.

The Gunners will then take on Manchester City, Brighton and Norwich City as they bid to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes fires warning at Man United team-mates
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes fires warning at Man United team-mates
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Christian Pulisic
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli reveals why he didn’t sign for Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal youngster to ‘put his head down’
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp rates Frank Lampard’s impact at Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard issues Chelsea FC update on Christian Pulisic injury
Virgil van Dijk
Paul Merson: This Liverpool FC star should win player of the year award
ScoopDragon Football News Network