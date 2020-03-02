Mikel Arteta delivers latest update on Kieran Tierney for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta delivers an update on Kieran Tierney's injury situation for Arsenal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 2 March 2020, 00:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Kieran Tierney is closing in on a return to action for Arsenal.

The left-back has struggled with a string of injury problems in his first season at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Celtic in the summer transfer window last year.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has only made a total of five Premier League appearances for the north London side in his first full season with the club.

Tierney has not featured since the 3-1 win over West Ham United back in December due to his latest injury setback but he is now closing in on a comeback for the Gunners.

Arsenal travel to Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night and Arteta has revealed that Tierney is closing in on return for the north Londoners.

Asked about Tierney’s fitness levels at a news conference on Saturday, Arteta said: “He is much closer. He is evolving really well. He feels fit. He feels confident now.

“He’s doing the stuff with contact, so hopefully we can have him soon.”

Asked if Tierney would be ready for Monday’s game, Arteta added: “As soon as I don’t know when! Whenever we decide.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host West Ham United in the top flight.

After that, they will take on Brighton, Southampton and Norwich as they look to get their bid to finish in the top four this season on track.

