Photo: Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette trains at home during self-isolation

Thursday 19 March 2020
Alexandre Lacazette has taken to social media to offer fans a glimpse into the Arsenal striker’s training regime during his period of self-isolation.

Lacazette and the rest of the Arsenal first-team squad have been told to stay at home and self-isolate for a period of 14 days after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

Without any access to Arsenal’s training facilities, the players have been forced to find their own ways of keeping fit while they are at home.

For Lacazette, that means training outdoors on his exercise bike in his back garden as he looks to keep his fitness levels up during the virus crisis.

Lacazette posted the picture below of himself looking in high spirits in his garden on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Try to stay positive and healthy during this sad situation we are experiencing in the world right now.

“Hope you are all keeping well and making the most of StayAtHome.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 4 April with a home clash against Norwich City in the top flight.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further postponements amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid-19 in Europe.

The Gunners currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

