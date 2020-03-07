Gabriel Martinelli opens up on ‘brilliant’ Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Gabriel Martinelli says he is already enjoying the benefits of working under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this season.

The Spanish head coach is currently settling into life at The Emirates after being appointed as the new Gunners boss at the end of last year.

Arsenal have shown some major signs of improvement under Arteta in recent weeks and they remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Gunners are currently 10th in the Premier League table and eight points behind Chelsea FC – but they can close that gap down to just five points if they win their game in hand.

Martinelli, 18, has been impressing with his performances for the Gunners this season since his move from Brazilian side Ituano last summer.

And the young attacker has revealed his delight at the way he has been learning from having worked under Arteta for the last few weeks.

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine, as quoted by the Daily Star, Martinelli said of Arteta: “He’s been brilliant.

“He pays a lot of attention to moves and keeps pushing me to improve my game; not only in attack but defence, too. The boss is very wise tactically and incredibly helpful.

“He’s not an angry guy at all, but likes showing you exactly what to do on the pitch: ‘If the ball goes that way, don’t stay here, go there and turn your body that specific way…’

“He has a keen eye for detail.”

Martinelli has scored 10 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against West Ham United.

