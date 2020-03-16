Mikel Arteta’s wife delivers update on Arsenal manager’s condition

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta is recovering well after testing positive for coronavirus, the Arsenal manager’s wife has revealed.

The Gunners boss was diagnosed with the virus last week and he has been self-isolating at home as he looks to recover from the condition.

Arteta himself has already taken to social media to reveal that he is feeling good as he battles the Covid-19 virus.

Now, his wife Lorena has taken to Instagram herself to discuss the situation in a bit more detail.

According to his wife, Arteta is recovering well and the symptoms have been so far mild for him.

Posting on her personal Instagram account, she said: “Under the circumstances that we are right now, I felt the responsibility of sharing our situation.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who sent good vibes, texts, emails and calls, really it’s been overwhelming.

“I understand as well that you want to know what’s going on.

“My husband (Arteta) is feeling fine, he is well. It’s true that he had symptoms of the virus but the symptoms would have never stopped him from going to work in a normal situation.

“He would have just taken an ibuprofen or paracetamol and he would have gone to work so really, it’s nothing major.

“Some temperatures, some headaches but that’s it. That’s his experience. My kids and I are perfectly well.

“Apparently the virus is not lethal. It could be for a certain amount of people but the majority are going to go through it with mild symptoms.

“Maybe some people have more symptoms than others but it won’t be anything really bad.

“What is true is that apparently it’s a new virus (that) nobody has antibodies to fight against it so we are going to be infected if we get exposed to it.

“The danger is some people are weaker against this virus.”

Arsenal have won their last three top-flight games and are due to return to Premier League action on 4 April when they host Norwich City at The Emirates.

The Gunners – who finished fifth and without a trophy last season – are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift from the top four with a game in hand.

It remains to be seen whether there will be further postponements in the Premier League and footballing world amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

