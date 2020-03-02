‘He’s playing with a lot of courage’: Arteta raves about Arsenal youngster

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he has been delighted by Bukayo Saka’s performances for Arsenal in recent weeks.

The teenager has found himself as a regular fixture in the Gunners team in recent weeks and he has been deployed at left-back during the absences of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Saka has been earning lots of praise for his strong performances for the Gunners, with the 18-year-old having scored three goals and made eight assists for the north London side so far this season.

The youngster will be hoping to be involved once again when Arsenal take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night away from home.

Arteta was recently asked about Saka’s displays for the Gunners in recent weeks and the Spanish head coach has admitted that he has been thrilled by the way the youngster has been performing.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Arteta said of Saka: “He deserves a lot of credit for the way he is playing, because he is playing with a lot of courage as well.

“You could see the other night that in difficult moments he wanted to make an impact and he wanted to make risky decisions to try to generate goals. And that’s been him.

“He’s been very consistent with his performance, which at that age normally is not a common thing, but yes, I’m really pleased with him.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on West Ham United at The Emirates, before clashes against Brighton, Southampton and Norwich City.

With the Gunners out of the Europa League, their main focus will be trying to finish in the top four in the Premier League this term and qualify for the Champions League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip