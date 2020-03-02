Mesut Ozil’s agent issues update on Arsenal star’s future

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil’s agent has insisted that the playmaker remains committed to Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners playmaker seems to have been given a new lease of life under Mikel Arteta this season after having struggled under Unai Emery for the Gunners previously.

Ozil, 31, has been impressing with his performance for the Gunners and has been playing with a smile on his face in recent weeks following Arteta’s appointment as the club’s new head coach back in December.

Under Emery, Ozil had been in and out of the Arsenal team and had struggled to produce consistent performances, prompting speculation that he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Ozil is Arsenal’s highest earner and his current contract at The Emirates is not due to expire until the end of next season.

Now, his agent Dr Erkut Sogut has insisted that Ozil remains firmly committed to Arsenal despite the speculation about his future in recent months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Sogut said: “At the moment, we don’t even talk about it, because he still has one-and-a-half-years left.

“He still has 15 months to go. Until then, he will stay at Arsenal, for sure.

“He will stay until the end of his contract. There’s no chance he’ll leave.”

Arsenal are in FA Cup action on Monday night when they take on Portsmouth in the fifth round away from home.

They will then return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a home clash against West Ham United at The Emirates.

