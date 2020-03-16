Pablo Mari raves about ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Pablo Mari has talked up the influence of David Luiz at Arsenal following his arrival at the club in January.

Mari is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window.

The Spanish defender, 26, has made two appearances in all competitions for the Gunners so far and has helped them to keep clean sheets against both Portsmouth and West Ham United.

Mari has been lining up against veteran Brazilian defender David Luiz for the Gunners in recent games, and the new Arsenal signing has admitted that playing alongside the experienced centre-half has been a pleasure.

Speaking in an interview quoted by football.london, Mari said: “We know that David is an unbelievable player.

“He’s had a good career and is a good football player, and also playing with him is so easy. These two games with him in the starting XI were nice because I only focused on my job and I didn’t need to focus on other jobs.

“This is easy when you want to have a big game. We know he’s an experienced player and sometimes when you need to do different things in the last minutes, like when you need to make calls or something like this, he can do it. For us, it’s easy to play with him.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

The north London side are due to return to Premier League action on 4 April when they host Norwich City at The Emirates.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions in the Premier League amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip