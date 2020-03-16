Pep Guardiola: What I truly think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta has made a solid start to life as Arsenal manager

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 16 March 2020, 00:15 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pep Guardiola feels that Mikel Arteta has started “incredibly well” following his appointment as Arsenal manager.

The Spanish head coach is currently getting used to life at The Emirates after having been brought in as Unai Emery’s replacement at the north London club back in December.

Arteta’s side have shown signs of improvement since his arrival at the club at the end of the year, and the Gunners have won their last three games on the spin in the Premier League.

Arteta worked under Guardiola at Manchester City as his assistant coach before opting to return to Arsenal to take up the managerial role at his former club.

And Manchester City boss Guardiola says he has been impressed by the start that Arteta has made at Arsenal since his move to the club.

Speaking at a news conference last week, Guardiola said: “I would say [Arteta has started] incredibly well in the fact his ideas are already implemented in the team.

“His positional game is getting better day by day. Doing that in a short time is not easy.

“I am pretty sure Arsenal will have success in the short time in the future with him on the bench.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 4 April when they take on Norwich City at The Emirates.

However, it remains to be seen whether the English top flight will resume that weekend amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League and eight points adrift of the top four.

