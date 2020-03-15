Arsenal fan Piers Morgan: More important things than football right now

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has his say on the Premier League season being suspended due to coronavirus

By Social Spy Sunday 15 March 2020, 04:45 UK

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to insist that there are more important things than football at the moment amid the coronavirus emergency.

The Premier League season was put on hold on Friday, with top-flight matches not scheduled to return until the first week of April as things stand.

The move came after a number of players and staff from Premier League clubs tested positive for Covid-19.

As the situation is evolving rapidly, it remains unclear whether the current season will be able to be completed and what that would mean for teams in the top flight.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan took to Twitter on Saturday morning to insist that there are bigger things to be concerned about at the moment than the football season.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal had a good chance of getting 5th place and qualifying for Champions League. So this would not be good for us either.

“But honestly, who cares about bloody football given what is happening? If you do, your priorities are wrong.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 4 April when they are due to take on Norwich City at The Emirates in the top flight.

The Gunners are in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

