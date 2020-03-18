Tony Adams: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Tony Adams says he has been impressed by what he has seen from Mikel Arteta at Arsenal so far but has warned that the Gunners will need to step up their recruitment plans if they are to be successful in the long-term.

The Spanish head coach is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as the club’s new manager following the sacking of Unai Emery last year.

The Gunners have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and the north London side have won their last three games in the top flight under their new boss.

Former Arsenal captain Adams has been impressed by the impact Arteta has had at The Emirates, however he feels that the north London club need to improve their recruitment strategy in the long-term to support their new manager.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Adams said: “He (Mikel Arteta) is doing a great job.

“I really like the man and his enthusiasm. I am glad he is well and recovered from the virus.

“I have been speaking for the last 10 years about recruitment at the club and I think that really needs to up it’s game.

“The coach is irrelevant. (Unai) Emery was a fantastic coach but recruitment let him down.

“If you get that right then the coach has a chance.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

The north London side finished in fifth place and without a trophy under Emery last season.

