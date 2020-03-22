Unai Emery opens up about Aaron Ramsey’s Arsenal exit

Unai Emery opens up on Aaron Ramsey's move away from Arsenal in the summer transfer window last year

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 22 March 2020, 23:30 UK
Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey (Photo: New Balance)

Unai Emery has revealed that he complimented Aaron Ramsey on joining a “big club” when he left Arsenal to sign for Juventus last summer.

The Wales international was allowed to leave The Emirates on a free transfer after his contract at the north London side expired last summer and he opted to sign for the Italian club.

Ramsey had been a regular fixture in the Arsenal team up until his move away from the north London club and he was a much-loved figure amongst Gunners fans.

Many Arsenal fans were not happy at the way the club dealt with Ramsey’s move away from the club last year, and former Gunners boss Emery – who was in charge when the midfielder left – has now opened up about the move for the player.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Emery said: “Ramsey decided to leave [Arsenal] and he joined a big club.

“Aaron will be very important for Juventus, as he shares their ambition.

“I complimented him on his choice, because he picked a club where he can win a great deal. It’s an interesting challenge for him.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish under Mikel Arteta.

The north London side are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand as they eye Champions League qualification for next season.

