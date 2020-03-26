Cesc Fabregas: Xabi Alonso was ‘begging’ to sign for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger (Photo: The Sport Review)

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that Xabi Alonso was “begging” to join Arsenal in the summer of 2009 but a deal failed to materialise.

Alonso ended up leaving Liverpool FC in the summer of 2009 to sign for Real Madrid after months of speculation about his situation at Anfield.

Fabregas has now revealed that he spent most of the summer transfer window that year trying to get a deal across the line for Alonso at The Emirates after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements by Rafael Benitez at the Merseyside outfit.

However, a deal failed to come to fruition and Alonso ended up signing for Real Madrid in August of that year.

Fabregas has now lifted the lid on his disappointment at Arsenal’s failure to sign his Spanish team-mate, despite his best efforts to convince the Gunners to make the deal.

Speaking in an interview with Arseblog, Fabregas said: “I was with Xabi on the phone the whole summer.

“He was dying to come. He was literally begging everyone to go to Arsenal, he really wanted to come.

“And to be honest, I did my best. I spoke to who I had to speak to. I gave my opinion, I thought that he was a fantastic addition for us at that time.

“And yeah I have to say that a couple of times like that I was frustrated by the lack of push, the final push – you know what I mean? That it’s so close, the player is dying to come, it’s so easy to make this deal.

“I am not a director, I see it from a player’s point of view. If it was me, if I wanted to go somewhere like I went to Arsenal, I do my everything to go to Arsenal. And I see that when a player wants to go somewhere, it’s easy.

“Forget contracts. OK sometimes it’s more difficult, if you have a long contract or something, but normally it should happen. And yeah, Xabi Alonso was one of them. I mean I was living it day-to-day because he was texting me all the time.

“I remember the whole holiday I was talking to him, he was texting me: ‘What’s happening?’ And it was a shame, because I think he would have been a great, great, great addition to that team. He was made for Arsenal, I think.”

Fabregas ended up leaving Arsenal to re-join his boyhood club FC Barcelona in the summer of 2011.

The Spain international then signed for Chelsea FC in the summer of 2014, before moving to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in January of last year.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table.

