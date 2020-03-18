Arsenal, Tottenham consider swoop to sign 30-year-old Croatia defender – report

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a swoop to sign Liverpool FC centre-half Dejan Lovren, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 18 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up surprise moves to sign Liverpool FC defender Dejan Lovren this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the north London duo are interested in the experienced Croatia international as a summer recruit.

The same article states that Lovren has less than 18 months left to run on his current deal and the Merseyside outfit are set to try to sell the Croatian this summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Spurs are looking to bolster their options at centre-half and Lovren could prove to be an economical acquisition.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the 30-year-old’s experience of playing in Europa League and Champions League finals could be a valuable asset to Arsenal or Tottenham.

Lovren has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool FC this season behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Croatian defender has featured in nine Premier League games, including their 3-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road earlier this month.

Arsenal signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta looked to improve his defensive options.

Spurs have struggled defensively since Jose Mourinho’s appointment back in November.

