Arsenal, Tottenham must finish in top four if they want to sign 31-year-old – report

Willian won't make a decision on his future until he knows whether Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have qualified for the Champions League, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 13 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian won’t make a decision about his future until he knows if Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur have qualified for the Champions League, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Chelsea FC midfielder is set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer when his current deal expires after his seven-year stint at the club.

The same article states that north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in the experienced Brazilian midfielder as Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho look to bolster their respective squads.

Willian, 31, has previous experience of working with Mourinho, winning the Premier League title and the League Cup under the Portuguese head coach in 2015.

According to the same story, Willian wants to wait until the end of the Premier League season before making a decision so he knows whether Arsenal or Spurs managed to qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs are in eighth position in the Premier League table and a point ahead of Arsenal.

The Gunners will make the trip to Brighton in their next top-flight outing at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham will host Manchester United in their next Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs have finished in the top four in the last four Premier League seasons.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand raves about ‘phenomenal’ Liverpool FC star
Ian Wright
Ian Wright predicts where Arsenal will finish this season
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for LASK v Man United
Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson reacts to Man United’s win over Man City
Bruno Fernandes
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: What I think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Charlie Nicholas
Sky Sports pundit predicts LASK v Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drops hint about Arsenal future
Michael Owen
Michael Owen makes claim about Liverpool FC after Champions League exit
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba close to return to action for Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network