Arsenal, Tottenham must finish in top four if they want to sign 31-year-old – report

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian won’t make a decision about his future until he knows if Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur have qualified for the Champions League, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Chelsea FC midfielder is set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer when his current deal expires after his seven-year stint at the club.

The same article states that north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in the experienced Brazilian midfielder as Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho look to bolster their respective squads.

Willian, 31, has previous experience of working with Mourinho, winning the Premier League title and the League Cup under the Portuguese head coach in 2015.

According to the same story, Willian wants to wait until the end of the Premier League season before making a decision so he knows whether Arsenal or Spurs managed to qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs are in eighth position in the Premier League table and a point ahead of Arsenal.

The Gunners will make the trip to Brighton in their next top-flight outing at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham will host Manchester United in their next Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs have finished in the top four in the last four Premier League seasons.

