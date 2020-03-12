Arsenal ready to rival Liverpool FC for 22-year-old defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to compete with Liverpool FC and Manchester United in the race to sign on-loan Brighton defender Ben White, according to a report in England.

Football Insider, as quoted by the The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are the latest Premier League team to show an interest in White, who has impressed during a season-long loan at Championship side Leeds United.

The same article states the north London side are monitoring White’s performances in England’s second tier ahead of a potential summer bid for the 22-year-old.

According to the same story, White piqued Arsenal’s interest during their FA Cup clash at The Emirates in January when the Gunners narrowly beat Leeds United.

The report goes on to reveal that Liverpool FC have a “strong interest” in White, while Manchester United and Leicester City are also keeping tabs on the Brighton star.

White is tied down to his current Brighton deal until 2022 so the Seagulls are in a relatively strong position when it comes to negotiating a price for the centre-half should they decide to sell this summer.

Arsenal signed Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari on loan in the January transfer window in a bid to bolster their defence under new manager Mikel Arteta.

