Arsenal interested in 23-year-old Valencia midfielder – report

Arsenal are interested in signing Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the Spanish midfielder following his excellent performances for Valencia.

The same article states that the Gunners boss is looking to raid La Liga for a number of players to improve his squad in the summer.

According to the same story, Soler has attracted interest from Arsenal thanks to his performances in La Liga and the Champions League.

Sky Sports go on to add that Valencia are looking to raise funds to balance their books, which could force the Spanish club to offload Soler.

The report reveals that Soler has a contract that is set to run until 2023, so Valencia will be in a strong position to negotiate a handsome fee.

Soler has scored two goals in 18 games in the Spanish top flight this term, while the Spain Under-21 international has netted once in five Champions League outings.

The midfielder has come through the youth ranks at Valencia to establish himself as a regular in the first-team over the past four seasons at Los Che.

Soler has netted 11 times in 141 games in all competitions for Valencia.

