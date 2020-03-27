Arsenal submit offer for 30-year-old Serie A defender – report

Arsenal have launched a bid to sign AS Roma defender Chris Smalling from Manchester United, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 27 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have submitted a bid to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal have put an offer on the table to sign the England international once his loan move at AS Roma comes to an end.

The same article states that the Gunners have asked Manchester United for “information” regarding a potential summer swoop to sign the 30-year-old to bolster their defence.

According to the same story, Smalling is eager to return to England due to the coronavirus pandemic despite a fruitful season-long loan move at the Italian capital’s biggest team.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign another centre-half to bolster his squad despite William Saliba linking up with his new team-mate this summer.

The story suggests that Manchester United have set a £25m asking price for the two-time Premier League winner as AS Roma look to sign the Englishman in a permanent deal.

Smalling has scored two goals and has made one assist in 29 games in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal signed two new defenders in loan deals in January after Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares completed temporary moves to the Emirates Stadium.

