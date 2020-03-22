Arsenal consider swoop for 30-year-old Man United defender – report

Arsenal haven't made contact with Chris Smalling but the Gunners are considering a bid for the Man United defender, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 22 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Chris Smalling but the Gunners haven’t been in touch with the out-of-favour Manchester United defender, according to a report in England.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the The Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 30-year-old defender as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his backline ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Gunners have been impressed with Smalling’s performances during his loan spell at AS Roma this season, where the England international has become a key part of the team.

According to the same story, Manchester United are thought to be willing to sell Smalling given Solskjaer’s options at centre-half in the shape of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

The report goes on to claim that Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in a swoop to sign Smalling from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport go on to add that AS Roma are keen to take on Smalling in a permanent deal following his excellent performances in Serie A this term.

Manchester United spent a world-record fee for a defender on Harry Maguire in the summer after the Red Devils signed the Leicester City defender in an £85m deal.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC shouldn’t be given the title
Philippe Coutinho
Man United could sign Philippe Coutinho on one condition – report
Bruno Fernandes
Inter Milan star sends message to Man United about Bruno Fernandes
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal provide official update on Mikel Arteta’s condition
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea FC enter the race to sign 30-year-old Premier League striker – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal ready to trigger clause to extend 32-year-old’s contract – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
Gary Neville
Gary Neville discusses the season’s fate as Liverpool FC eye the title
Steve McManaman
Pundit: Man United star has not played enough for Real Madrid transfer
ScoopDragon Football News Network