Arsenal consider swoop for 30-year-old Man United defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Chris Smalling but the Gunners haven’t been in touch with the out-of-favour Manchester United defender, according to a report in England.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the The Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 30-year-old defender as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his backline ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Gunners have been impressed with Smalling’s performances during his loan spell at AS Roma this season, where the England international has become a key part of the team.

According to the same story, Manchester United are thought to be willing to sell Smalling given Solskjaer’s options at centre-half in the shape of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

The report goes on to claim that Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in a swoop to sign Smalling from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport go on to add that AS Roma are keen to take on Smalling in a permanent deal following his excellent performances in Serie A this term.

Manchester United spent a world-record fee for a defender on Harry Maguire in the summer after the Red Devils signed the Leicester City defender in an £85m deal.

