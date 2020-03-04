Arsenal chasing 21-year-old Bundesliga defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are still chasing RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners are still hoping to land the France defender at the end of the Premier League season despite coming close to making a bid in January.

The same article states that the Gunners were on the verge of a £50m offer to sign the Leipzig defender in the most recent transfer window but a move failed to materialise.

According to the same story, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made signing the 21-year-old one of his priorities in the summer transfer window as the Spaniard looks to improve his defence.

The report reveals that Upamecano has a £52.3m contract release clause that can be activated in the summer.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against League One side Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round at Fratton Park on Monday night.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action with a home clash against London rivals West Ham United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The north London side will make the trip to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday 14 March.

Arsenal are in tenth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

