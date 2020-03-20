Mikel Arteta told 30-year-old could be ‘good signing’ for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Dejan Lovren could be a good signing for Arsenal to bolster their defence, according to pundit Kevin Phillips.

The Croatia international is being linked with a potential move away from Liverpool FC in the summer transfer window after falling down the pecking order at Anfield.

Lovren is behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip despite getting some first-team appearances under his belt due to injuries to the Dutch defender’s centre-half partners this term.

The 30-year-old has been a decisive figure in the Liverpool FC team in recent seasons due to his tendency to make defensive lapses at inopportune moments.

Lovren struggled badly in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss to relegation candidates Watford at Vicarage Road last month to cast doubt on his long-term future at Liverpool FC.

A report in the British media earlier this week suggested that Arsenal and Tottenham could look to sign Lovren this summer.

Former Sunderland striker Phillips believes Lovren could be a good addition to the Gunners team.

“Lovren has been a good player at Southampton and Liverpool,” Phillips is quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“He has probably not played as much football as he would like so he might be thinking it is time to move on.

“Tottenham, defensively, have got some frailties. It is an area that Jose will be looking at.

“You cannot go far wrong when you are looking at a player like that who is experienced in the Premier League and has played at the top level.

“He has experienced high-pressure situations so it could turn out to be a good signing.

“You look at David Luiz at Arsenal, he’s like him, these players can be picked up.

“I am not saying he is at the end of his career but his best years are behind him. I think that could be a really good signing for two or three years.”

Arsenal signed David Luiz in an £8m deal from Chelsea FC last summer but the Brazilian defender has endured mixed success at The Emirates.

Lovren has won the Champions League at Liverpool FC as well as finishing in second place in the Premier League in 2018.

