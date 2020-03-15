Arsenal plot bid for 23-year-old Wolves star – report

Arsenal are weighing up a swoop to sign Wolves star Diogo Jota, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 15 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign Wolves forward Diogo Jota in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal have identified the 23-year-old as a potential recruit capable of improving their options in wide areas.

The same article states that the Portugal international has caught the eye of Arsenal following his impressive performances this term.

According to the same story, Jota is high up on Mikel Arteta’s wish list as the Gunners boss look to tackle his first summer transfer window.

Jota has been one of the stars of Wolves’ Premier League campaign following an impressive return of six goals and one assists in the top flight.

The Portuguese forward has really come into his own in the Europa League, finding the net nine times in 12 outings in the European competition.

Wolves initially signed Jota in a season-long loan deal from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Premier League side signed Jota in a permanent deal a year later following his influential performances in the Wolves side.

The Portugal international has netted 43 times in 120 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta breaks silence after positive coronavirus test
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage names another player Man United should sign this summer
Gary Lineker
‘Sensational’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC teenager Billy Gilmour reveals his biggest footballing inspiration
Frank Lampard
New Chelsea FC signing hopes to convince Ajax team-mate to move to Stamford Bridge – report
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on Paul Pogba future
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
Tennis closes down in face of COVID-19: Miami, Monte-Carlo, Barcelona among events cancelled
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves better than Arsenal
Gary Lineker
‘Sensational’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network