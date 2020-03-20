Arsenal to rival Bayern Munich for 16-year-old Swedish striker – report

Arsenal are ready to compete with Bayern Munich to sign Sweden youth international Emil Roback, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 20 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have held discussions with Hammarby about signing their teenage striker Emil Roback, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the 16-year-old from Hammarby following his fine performances at youth level.

The same article states that Roback has already made the trip to the English capital to visit their London Colney training ground ahead of a potential move.

According to the same story, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also interested in the possibility of signing the highly-rated striker who will turn 17 in May.

The Daily Mail go on to quote Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson who confirmed that the Premier League side are interested in the Swedish teenager.

Jansson said: “We were contacted and know about the interest. He has also met Arsenal.”

Roback is also a Sweden Under-17 youth international after catching the eye with his performances for Hammarby in Sweden.

Arsenal are already battling to keep their captain and leading goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the north London club.

The Gabon international has been linked with a potential move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Aubameyang has got less than 18 months left to run on his current deal with the north London outfit.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table.

