Real Madrid cool interest in 18-year-old Arsenal star – report
Real Madri are no longer interested in Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli, according to a report
Real Madrid have cooled their interest in signing Arsenal teenager Gabriel Martinelli this summer, according to a report in England.
The Daily Star is reporting that the La Liga giants were interested in a potential swoop to land the Brazilian forward in the summer after his impressive first season at The Emirates.
The same article states that the coronavirus crisis may have inadvertently helped Arsenal’s bid to keep one of the most exciting talents in European football in north London.
According to the same story, Zinedine Zidane was considering a move to sign the Arsenal number 35, with the Real Madrid boss considering Martinelli a candidate to lead his frontline in the future.
But the Daily Star claim that the Covid-19 chaos is making a swoop for Martinelli unlikely in the upcoming transfer window.
Arsenal signed Martinelli in an £8m deal from Brazilian club Ituano in the 2019 summer transfer window as a virtual unknown from South American football.
The Brazilian forward scored twice on his competitive debut for Arsenal in a 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the League Cup back in September.
Martinelli opened his Premier League account with a goal against West Ham in December before he found the net against Sheffield United and Chelsea FC.
The Brazilian has scored 10 times in all competitions this term.
