Arsenal hold talks to offload 31-year-old flop – report

Arsenal are in talks with AS Roma to offload Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a permanent deal, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal are in discussions with AS Roma to make Mkhitaryan’s switch to the Italian capital permanent following his successful loan move.

The same article states that the Gunners are keen to get the 31-year-old’s £160,000-a-week pay packet off their wage bill moving forward under Mikel Arteta.

According to the same story, AS Roma are interested in signing the Armenia international despite the former Manchester United playmaker’s injury-hit season in Rome.

Gazzetta dello Sport go on to claim that Arsenal and AS Roma are in negotiations but there are a number of issues that could potential scupper a deal.

The Italian media outlet claim AS Roma are unsure about Mkhitaryan’s age and the length of contract that the Armenian midfielder is going to ask for from the Serie A side.

Mkhitaryan has scored six goals and has made three assists in 13 appearances in the Italian top flight so far this season.

The Armenian’s return in Rome has already equalled his best tally for an individual season at Arsenal after the playmaker struggled following his switch from Manchester United in January 2018.

