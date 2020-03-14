Ian Wright: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves better than Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves better than Arsenal.

The Gabon international’s future is up in the air with 18 months left to run on his current deal with the north London side.

Aubameyang hasn’t committed to a new contract at Arsenal as the Gunners look to make a late bid for a Champions League qualification spot.

The 30-year-old was made the Arsenal club captain after Aubameyang replaced Granit Xhaka under Mikel Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

Although Arsenal’s performances have been inconsistent this season, the Gunners striker has still scored 17 times in 26 top-flight games.

Aubameyang won’t be able to get his hands on any silverware at Arsenal this season after the Gunners were knocked out of the Champions League by Olympiacos.

Former Arsenal striker Wright admitted that he feels Aubameyang deserves to be playing in a team that is challenging for top honours.

“If you can imagine him in a better team then he himself would be winning Premier Leagues and vying for places in Champions League finals and I think he deserves that,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“You don’t see him particularly vocal on the pitch [no] pointing and screaming but it’s what he does in respect of his leadership with the goals that he scores.

“If you take his goals out of that team then they’re in a massive heap of trouble. Arsenal need a few more players to kick in with their form to help him.

“We’re talking about a goal-scorer who is scoring at the rate of a Champions League player, a world class goal-scorer.

“We’re talking about the last big contract in his career. I just hope that the love that he has for the club and the fans have for him is enough for him but I wouldn’t want to be in his position because it’s a tough one for him.”

Arsenal signed Auabmeyang in a £56m deal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window.

The Gabon striker has scored an incredible 61 goals in 92 games for the north London side since his move.

Arsenal’s clash against Brighton on Saturday was cancelled after Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

The Gunners are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and a point behind bitter rivals Tottenham.

