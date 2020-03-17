Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign 23-year-old West Ham defender – report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants the Gunners to sign West Ham defender Issa Diop this summer, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Tuesday 17 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta is eager for Arsenal to sign highly-rated West Ham defender Issa Diop to bolster their defence this summer, according to a report in England.

Metro is reporting that Arsenal are considering a swoop to sign the £60m-rated West Ham defender in the summer transfer window to help Arteta overhaul his current Gunners squad.

The same article states that Arsenal’s transfer bid will be made much easier if their London rivals fail to avoid relegation in the current Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United could be set to compete with their old foes Arsenal in the race to sign the 23-year-old French defender in the summer.

The report goes on to state that Manchester United have been scouting Diop ahead of a potential move to sign the impressive West Ham centre-half.

Metro go on to claim that the 20-time English champions made an enquiry last summer and West Ham quoted a £60m asking price for their prized asset.

The Toulouse-born defender has scored three times in 23 games in the Premier League this term as West Ham toil in joint-18th in the English top flight.

Arsenal signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares in loan deals in the January transfer window.

