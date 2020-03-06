Arsenal could launch summer bid for 25-year-old England defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a potential summer swoop to sign England defender John Stones from Manchester City, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Gunners could offer Stones an “escape route” from Manchester City following a difficult spell for the 25-year-old at The Etihad.

The same article states that the defending Premier League champions would be prepared to sanction Stones’ sale for the right price following his decline under Pep Guardiola.

According to the same story, Guardiola has not been convinced by the England international following his inconsistent performances and persistent injury problems.

90Min report that Arsenal could be prepared to offer Stones the chance to salvage his career at The Emirates under Guardiola’s former assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners would need to pay a transfer fee in the region of £50m to complete a deal for Stones, according to the same report.

Stones has won two Premier League titles and the League Cup three times since his £50m move to Manchester City under Guardiola in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The English centre-half has only started 10 of their 27 games in the Premier League this term.

Manchester City will make the short trip to Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

