Arsenal to rival Chelsea FC for 22-year-old Bundesliga forward – report

Arsenal and Chelsea FC are both interested in a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 20 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal and Chelsea FC are set to go head-to-head in a bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Chelsea FC are preparing an £85m bid to sign Bailey from the Bundesliga outfit to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

The same article states that Leverkusen would prefer to sell the Jamaica international to a Premier League club rather than one of their Bundesliga rivals such as Bayern Munich.

According to the same story, Arsenal are also monitoring Bailey’s situation at Leverkusen and the Gunners could launch a bid to compete with their west London rivals.

The Daily Express go on to report that the Gunners would only be able to afford Bailey if Arsenal were to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

The story suggests that Arsenal would need to raise around £60m in transfer funds to be able to secure a deal to sign Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Bailey has scored six times in 17 games in all competitions for Leverkusen in the current campaign to capture interest from the Premier League in his services.

Neither Arsenal nor Chelsea FC invested in a striker in the January transfer window.

