Mikel Arteta instructs Arsenal to sign 22-year-old Serbia striker – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic if the Spanish giants decide to sell the Serbia international this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners boss is looking to improve his attacking options ahead of his first full season in charge at the north London side.

The same article states that Real Madrid could sell Jovic after less than a season at the La Liga giants following a mixed campaign in the Spanish top flight.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign the 22-year-old before he completed a move to Real Madrid in a £50m deal last summer.

The report adds that Arteta wants Arsenal to be ready to act to sign Jovic should Real Madrid put the striker up for sale ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Arteta is looking to secure a top striker given the continued uncertainty surrounding his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the club, according to the report.

Jovic has scored two goals and has made one assist in 15 games in La Liga this season, despite having netted 17 times in 32 outings in the 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table.

