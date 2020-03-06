Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign 23-year-old midfielder – report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants the Gunners to sign Olympiacos star Mady Camara, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 6 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to complete a summer swoop to sign Olympiacos midfielder Mady Camara, according to a report in Greece.

Greek outfit Sdna, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Arsenal manager was impressed with Camara’s performances against the Gunners in the Europa League.

The same article states that the Gunners boss has asked his Arsenal scouting team to deliver reports on the 23-year-old ahead of a potential bid at the end of the season.

According to the same story, Camara was already the subject of a £10m offer from Arsenal’s top-10 rivals Sheffield United in the January transfer window.

The report goes on to suggest that Arsenal could meet Olympiacos’ €20m (£15m) valuation of the Guinea international.

Camara has scored two goals in 22 appearances in the Greek top flight this term, and he featured in Olympiacos’ 2-1 win over Arsenal in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 clash last week.

Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League in the first round of the knockout stage to miss out on an alternative route into next season’s Champions League.

The Gunners will take on West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon before a trip to Manchester City in their top-flight fixture next Wednesday.

