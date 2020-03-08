Arsenal want to sign 19-year-old Feyenoord midfielder – report

Arsenal want to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 8 March 2020, 08:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal director of football Edu is eager to bring the 19-year-old to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking to lure Kokcu to north London before he commits to a new long-term deal with the Dutch side.

According to the same story, Edu has made signing the Turkey Under-21 international a priority in the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his team.

The Daily Mail go on to add that the Gunners want to wrap up a deal for the Feyenoord playmaker before Euro 2020 when his value could rise if he performs well for Turkey.

Kokcu has scored three goals and has made six assists in 33 games in the Dutch top flight this season.

Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League earlier this month following a 2-1 loss to Greek side Olympiacos in the second leg of their last-32 tie at The Emirates.

The Gunners are looking to finish in the Premier League’s top four for the first time in four seasons after missing out under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

