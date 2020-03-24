Arsenal enter the race to sign Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Arsenal have entered the race to sign FC Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are keeping tabs on the Brazil international’s situation ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The same article states that although Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions don’t want to sign the Brazilian on a permanent deal.

According to the same story, the 27-year-old is open to a potential return to the Premier League in the summer as his time at FC Barcelona looks to be up.

The report claims that Arsenal have submitted an enquiry to FC Barcelona about Coutinho’s availability in the summer.

The Sunday Mirror go on to add that Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown an interest in the former Liverpool FC midfielder.

Coutinho moved to FC Barcelona from Liverpool FC in a £142m deal in the 2018 January transfer window but the Brazilian midfielder has struggled to impress at the Camp Nou.

The South American playmaker moved to Bayern Munich on loan at the start of the 2019-20 season but Coutinho’s form has been inconsistent for the German giants.

Coutinho’s best performances have been for Liverpool FC between 2013 and 2018.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip