Arsenal prepared to sell Aubameyang to FC Barcelona at this price – report

Arsenal have set an asking price for FC Barcelona target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 19 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal have informed FC Barcelona that they’ll have to pay £50m to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to a report.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that FC Barcelona have stepped up their interest in the Arsenal captain ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners are prepared to sell Aubameyang if the Spanish giants are willing to meet their £50m asking price for the 30-year-old.

According to the same story, the Arsenal board believe that is a fair value for the former Borussia Dortmund striker despite Aubameyang being in the final 18 months of his contract.

The report goes on to add that FC Barcelona are not prepared to meet Arsenal’s asking price and the Spanish giants will wait for Aubameyang’s deal to expire.

There could a further twist in the transfer saga as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to resolve Aubameyang’s uncertain future before the start of next season.

The African striker has been a key player for the north London side since his £56m move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund under Arsene Wenger in January 2018.

Aubameyang has netted 61 times in 96 games in all competitions over the past two and a half seasons at the Emirates Stadium outfit.

