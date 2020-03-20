Arsenal expect Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join FC Barcelona – report

Arsenal are braced to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 20 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal are anticipating that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will move to FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport is reporting that the Gunners “know” that Aubameyang will be moving to FC Barcelona at the end of the campaign.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking to secure a fee in the region of €55m for the Gabon international despite the Gunners captain having less than 18 months left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona are confident that they can reduce Arsenal’s asking price by first agreeing to a deal with the 30-year-old before negotiating with the Premier League side.

Sport go on to reveal that Aubameyang is open to move to Camp Nou and Arsenal are prepared to sell this summer rather than lose the centre-forward for nothing in 2021.

The report adds that Arsenal could raise funds by selling Aubameyang given that the Gunners are unlikely to finish in the Champions League spots this season.

Aubameyang has scored 61 times in 96 games in all competitions since his move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in a £58m deal in the 2018 January transfer window.

The Gunners appointed Mikel Arteta as Unai Emery’s permanent successor in December last year and the Spanish head coach has made Aubameyang a key player in his team.

