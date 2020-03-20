Guillem Balague claims 35-year-old could return to Arsenal as coach

By Transfer Agent Friday 20 March 2020, 08:30 UK
Santi Cazorla could be set to return to Arsenal as a coach under Mikel Arteta, according to Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague.

The 35-year-old returned to Villarreal from Arsenal in 2018 after a distinguished career at the north London side under Arsene Wenger.

Cazorla has scored 12 times in 29 games in the Spanish top flight this term despite being in the twilight of his playing career.

Given his age, it’s only natural that the former Spain international is considering his options when he ultimately decides to hang up his boots.

Spanish football insider Balague believes a return to Arsenal could be on the cards for Cazorla given that his former team-mate Arteta is the current manager.

“Basically, what may happen, he wants two more years playing. Two more years,” Balague said on his YouTube channel.

“Going back to Arsenal with Arteta is something that I think he will consider as a coach.

“I asked him about it, he said yes, he will consider as a coach when he retires but he wants to play for two more years.

“I tell you what, Mikel Arteta and Cazorla together, really good friends first of all but really good special minds of football.”

Cazorla moved to Arsenal in a £10m deal from Malaga in the 2012 summer transfer window following two standouts seasons with the Spanish club.

The pint-sized Spanish midfielder was an instant hit with the Arsenal supporters thanks to his creative flair and set-piece ability.

Cazorla scored 29 times in 180 games for the north London side during his six-season stint at The Emirates.

The 35-year-old struggled with persistent injury problems during the final couple of seasons with the Gunners.

Cazorla won the FA Cup twice and the Community Shield with the north London side.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as their new manager in December.

