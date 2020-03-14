Arsenal weigh up bid for 26-year-old Ghana midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are weighing up a potential bid to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Arteta has placed the Ghana international high up on his summer wishlist as the Gunners manager looks to rebuild the north London club.

The same article states that Atletico Madrid are prepared to receive offers for the 26-year-old at the end of the La Liga campaign following his impressive displays.

According to the same article, Atletico are aware of “interest from an English club” in Partey.

The Telegraph go on to reveal that the Ghanian star has a contract release clause of £45m, which makes him an affordable option for top Premier League clubs such as Arsenal.

Partey has scored two goals in 24 games in La Liga this season, while the Ghana international has netted once in eight Champions League fixtures for los Rojiblancos.

The African midfielder played an important role in Atletico’s 3-2 extra-time win over Liverpool FC in the Champions League last 16 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The 6ft 1ins defensive midfielder came through the ranks at Atletico before he established himself as a first-team regular under their iconic manager Diego Simeone.

Partey has scored 13 goals in 161 games in all competitions.

