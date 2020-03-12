Arsenal want to sign 31-year-old Chelsea FC star on free transfer – report

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Arsenal are preparing to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Chelsea FC winger Willian on a free transfer this summer, according to a report.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are eager to improve their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge at The Emirates.

The same article states that Arteta wants to bolster his team as Arsenal seek to raid Chelsea FC for the second time in successive summer transfer windows.

According to the same story, Willian wants a three-year deal at Chelsea FC but the west London side have only put a two-year contract on the table as things stand.

The same report states that Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals are also interested in a swoop to sign the experienced Brazil international from Chelsea FC.

Jose Mourinho has previous experience of working with Willian and the Spurs boss remains an admirer of the 31-year-old despite him entering the twilight of his career, according to the article.

Willian has scored seven goals and has made six assists in 37 games in all competitions under his former team-mate Frank Lampard in the current campaign.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip